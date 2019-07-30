Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel "Dan" Townsend. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Townsend, Daniel "Dan" 69, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019 in Wichita. Dan was born the son of Lloyd and Mary Townsend on February 22, 1950 in Salem, Ohio. Dan and Marsha Townsend were united in marriage for 38 years before her passing in 2018. Dan retired from Cessna after a long career in Aeronautical Engineering. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; step-parents, Harold Bush and Margie Townsend. Survivors include his children, Jason Townsend, Jamie (Forrest) Hair, Jeff (Melette) Brown, Jon (Jaime) Brown; siblings, Sandie (Larry) McMillin, Jay (Cheryl) Townsend, Tim (Linda) Townsend, Chris Townsend; grandchildren, Gunner Hair, Corbin Hair, Jaden Brown, Jordyn Brown, Jarrod Brown and Jace Brown. Graveside service will be 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Kechi Cemetery, 6479 N. Hillside, Kechi, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.



