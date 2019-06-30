Danny Charles Zollman

Belle Plaine-Zollman, Danny Charles Age 69, retired welder and former Belle Plaine EMT, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. No visitation. Private services will be held. Danny is preceded in death by his parents, James and Irene Zollman, and his brother, Jackie Zollman. Survivors include his nephews, Cliff Zollman (Michele), Michael Zollman and Christopher Zollman; niece, Felicia Reed; great-nephews and great-niece, Alexander Zollman, Hannah Fagan (John) and Austin Zollman; great-great-niece, Ellie Rose Fagan. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 30, 2019
