Service Information
Senter-Smith Mortuary
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane , KS 67110
(316)-777-1632
Viewing
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Senter-Smith Mortuary
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane , KS 67110
Visitation
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Senter-Smith Mortuary
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane , KS 67110

MULVANE-Smysor, Danny George 66, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Danny was born February 2, 1954 in Wellington, to David and Shirley (Miller) Smysor. He grew up in Udall, along with his three sisters, Crystal, Kathy and Helen. On July 21, 1973 Danny was united in marriage to Carolyn Evans and the couple made their home in Mulvane. They were blessed with two children David and Marianne. Danny was a dedicated friend and co-worker. He worked as an inspector for Boeing/Spirit Aero Systems for 34 years. Danny spent his free time following many sports especially his beloved K-State Wildcats. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren sharing all their activities and pictures with his co-workers. Danny was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects or whatever else people needed. He was preceded in death by his parents, and fathers-in-law Billy Evans and Lee Nicholson. Danny is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Carolyn (Evans) Smysor of Mulvane, son David Smysor of Mulvane, daughter Marianne (Geoff) Hunerdosse of Lenexa, mothers-in-law Mary "Dorothy" Nicholson of Wichita and Yvonne Evans of Wichita, sisters Crystal Graham of Wichita, Kathy (John) Jomp of Chesterfield, VA, Helen (Arthur) Doty of Choctaw, OK, three grandchildren, Gavin and Kennedy Hunerdosse and Tryston Smysor and many loving extended family. The family extends their gratitude to all that have cared for Danny and supported the family. Viewing: 3:00 until 7:00 PM Friday, April 17 Visitation: 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM Saturday, April 18 at Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd., Mulvane. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to Mulvane Fire Rescue, 910 E Main, Mulvane, 67110 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 15, 2020

