Habluetzel, Danny 62, passed away May 14, 2020 in Wichita, KS. He was born June 13, 1957 in Clay Center, Kansas to Howard, Jr. and Marilyn (Avery) Habluetzel. Danny was raised in Clay Center and was a 1975 graduate of CCCHS. He married Gail Kubick on February 17, 1984. They made their home in Haysville and Wichita. Danny worked as a composite technician for Lee Aerospace in Wichita. He was a member of the Haysville United Methodist Church. Danny was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Terry Habluetzel. Survivors: wife: Gail Habluetzel of Wichita, KS; mother: Marilyn Habluetzel of Clay Center, KS; son: Brian and wife Krista Habluetzel of Sedgwick, KS; brother: Jerry and wife Cindy Habluetzel of Clay Center, KS; brother: Donny and wife Michelle Habluetzel of Wichita, KS; 1 granddaughter, Nola. Funeral Services: Attendance is limited to family only but friends may view services at https://www.facebook.com/nsrfuneralhome/ at 2 PM, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Visitation: Wednesday, May 20, from 11AM - 1PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home. Memorials: Kansas Food Bank or Kansas Humane Society c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2020.