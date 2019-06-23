Northrop, Danny Joe 74, retired Boeing Aircraft Personnel Manager of Wichita, KS, passed from this life into eternal life on June 13, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center. Danny is survived by his wife, Teresa Northrop; sons, Eric (Jessica) Northrop of Denver, CO, Thomas (Elena) Northrop of Denver, CO; granddaughter, Morgan Merino; grandsons, Beau Merino, Isaac Barrow, J.T. Northrop. Memorial Service will be held at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, 6555 E. Central, Wichita, KS at 11:00 am on June 28, 2019. Immediately following the memorial service will be a burial with military honors at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver Ave., Wichita. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 23, 2019