Danny Wayne Bazil
June 5, 1950 - November 30, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Danny Wayne Bazil, age 70, former truck driver, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. No visitation. A private funeral service will be held Monday, December 7, Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Donna Bazil. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Grace; sons, James (Becky), Tim (Shannon); sister, D'Ann Bazil; grandchildren, Gabriel (Mariah), Gibson, Natalee, Mary, Allison and Audrey Bazil. A memorial has been established with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com
.