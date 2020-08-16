1/1
Darell Lee Achey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Achey, Darell Lee 75, passed away in Wichita, Kansas, on Monday, August 3, 2020. His wife, Deborah, and sons, James Dean, Adam and Joel were at his side as he passed peacefully on to his next adventure. Having countless friends and colleagues from his life experiences, Darell believed that family is the most important thing in life. He is widely known from a long career at Bombardier Aviation/Learjet. Darell was a great athlete and almost never missed supporting his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. His grandchildren, all of Wichita, are Carissa, Kellie, Paige, Carson and Rylee. Darell also loved the great outdoors, nature and gardening. Later in life, he also became a Salvador Dali fan. Darell was a renowned storyteller with an ornery sense of humor, so Dali was a great partner-in-crime. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later time when attendance restrictions are not in place. Stay tuned. Arrangements by Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved