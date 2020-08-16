Achey, Darell Lee 75, passed away in Wichita, Kansas, on Monday, August 3, 2020. His wife, Deborah, and sons, James Dean, Adam and Joel were at his side as he passed peacefully on to his next adventure. Having countless friends and colleagues from his life experiences, Darell believed that family is the most important thing in life. He is widely known from a long career at Bombardier Aviation/Learjet. Darell was a great athlete and almost never missed supporting his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. His grandchildren, all of Wichita, are Carissa, Kellie, Paige, Carson and Rylee. Darell also loved the great outdoors, nature and gardening. Later in life, he also became a Salvador Dali fan. Darell was a renowned storyteller with an ornery sense of humor, so Dali was a great partner-in-crime. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later time when attendance restrictions are not in place. Stay tuned. Arrangements by Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.