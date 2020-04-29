Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darla Jean "Meme" Girton. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DERBY-Girton, Darla Jean "Meme" was born in Salina, KS on February 7, 1944 to Ralph and Fern Walsh. She married Larry Girton on April 24, 1961 and they made their home in Salina. They later moved to Wichita where she was a homemaker and child day care provider. Meme loved doing puzzles and playing Bingo with her friends at Homestead Assisted Living of Derby. She passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on April 25, 2020. She will be missed by her family and friends! She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Fern, her husband Larry, and her brothers Jack Walsh and Bob Walsh. She is survived by her son, Tim Girton (Anna), granddaughter Mallory Girton, grandson Carsen Girton, great-grandson Brooks Dunham, sisters Janis Horner (Rod), Kathy Williams (Steve), Teresa Zimmerman (Cary), sister-in-law Nancy Jo Walsh, and many nieces and nephews.

DERBY-Girton, Darla Jean "Meme" was born in Salina, KS on February 7, 1944 to Ralph and Fern Walsh. She married Larry Girton on April 24, 1961 and they made their home in Salina. They later moved to Wichita where she was a homemaker and child day care provider. Meme loved doing puzzles and playing Bingo with her friends at Homestead Assisted Living of Derby. She passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on April 25, 2020. She will be missed by her family and friends! She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Fern, her husband Larry, and her brothers Jack Walsh and Bob Walsh. She is survived by her son, Tim Girton (Anna), granddaughter Mallory Girton, grandson Carsen Girton, great-grandson Brooks Dunham, sisters Janis Horner (Rod), Kathy Williams (Steve), Teresa Zimmerman (Cary), sister-in-law Nancy Jo Walsh, and many nieces and nephews. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 29, 2020

