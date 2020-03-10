McClure, Darlean 92, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Darlean was preceded in death by her first and second husbands, Ronald McGlothern and Harold McClure; daughter, Teresa Jacobson; and son, Raymond McGlothern. Survivors include her son, Gary McGlothern (Margie); step-children, Stanley McClure (Kathy), Marsha Boggs (Steve), and Roger McClure (Tracy); 18 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Visitation with family, 6-8 pm, Thursday, March 12, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Graveside Service, 2 pm, Friday, March 13, at Highland Cemetery, Winfield, KS. Memorials to: Harry Hynes Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2020