1/1
Darlene Butler
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Butler
February 21, 1932 - October 4, 2020
Higginsville, Missouri - Darlene Joan (Langkraehr) Butler, 88, of Higginsville, MO passed away on October 4, 2020 at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville.
Darlene was born on February 21, 1932 in Concordia, MO to Ervin Fredrick Wilhelm and Adelia (Krause) Langkraehr. In March of 1950 she was united in marriage to Jules E. Butler. He preceded her in death. Darlene was a homemaker and a member of the Bethel United Church of Christ in Concordia.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home
306 South 2nd Street
Odessa, MO 64076
816-633-5524
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved