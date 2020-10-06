Darlene Butler

February 21, 1932 - October 4, 2020

Higginsville, Missouri - Darlene Joan (Langkraehr) Butler, 88, of Higginsville, MO passed away on October 4, 2020 at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville.

Darlene was born on February 21, 1932 in Concordia, MO to Ervin Fredrick Wilhelm and Adelia (Krause) Langkraehr. In March of 1950 she was united in marriage to Jules E. Butler. He preceded her in death. Darlene was a homemaker and a member of the Bethel United Church of Christ in Concordia.





