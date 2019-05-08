Barrett, Darlene F. (Gaffney) Passed away on Dec. 31, 2018. She retired from Spirit. Darlene is survived by her husband; Richard, children; Craig (Francesca), Madison, siblings; Dolores (Steve) Beard, Daryl (Marilyn) Gaffney, Arlene (Steve) Hysom, Matthew (Denise) Gaffney and Christopher Gaffney, 7 grandchildren; Dakota Barrett, Ty Barrett, Michelle, James and Emily DeFrancisco, Nicholas Williams, Naomi Moore, 1 great grandchild; Jordan Barrett. Graveside service will be held on Sat. May 11, 2019 at 11 am at Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2019