Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 Funeral service 10:00 AM Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209

Brazill, Darlene Mae Age 86, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Tuesday February 25, 2020. Darlene was born December 12, 1933. She grew up in Wichita, Kansas and graduated from Wichita North High School. After graduation and working several different jobs, she opened her own cosmetics business and studio. Darlene was a great artist and was talented at needlework. She was an avid bowler, winning a state championship, and she enjoyed board games and playing card games. Darlene and her husband Ken were both successful in their businesses and enjoyed traveling all over this country and the world. They were longtime members of West Side Christian Church. Darlene loved her family dearly and she spent a lot of time with her children and grandchildren. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Brazill; parents, Carl and Blanche Patterson; and sisters, Dorothy (Charles) Jansen, Donna (Jim) Farber and Delores (Eugene) Williams. Darlene is survived by her children, Rick (Nancy) Brazill, Paula (Kent) LaFever, Darren Brazill and Jeff Brazill; grandchildren, Grant (Mandi) Brazill, Shelby (Tyler) Graves and Cory LaFever; great-grandchildren, Dominick Brazill and Colt Graves; and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with a visitation the night prior from 6-8 pm, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorial donations in Darlene's name can be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.



