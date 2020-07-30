Darlene McGee

McGee, Darlene 86, stepped on to Heaven's shores on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born January 15, 1934 in Leoti, KS. Darlene worked as a Nurse Anesthetist for 25 years. She made multiple medical missions trips to Guatemala, raising funds for medical equipment and setting up an operating room. Darlene had a special place in her heart for the orphans in Guatemala. She loved to study the Bible and kept her Lord & Savior close to her heart. Darlene enjoyed playing golf and even got a hole in one! She was an avid fan of the southwest and spent many winters in Arizona with her husband, Darrel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Frieda (Jeffries) Brooks; step-mother, Gladys Brooks; husband, Darrel McGee; and siblings, Wilford Brooks, Jo Pyer, and Charles Goforth. Darlene is survived by her children, Dean (Janelle) McGee and Dee McGee; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kelsey) McGee, Audra (Jared) Graves, Valerie McGee, and Candace McGee; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jerry (Barb) Goforth and Carol (Tom) Hadorn; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Service: 11 am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Oxford Cemetery. Darlene loved missions and the family would be honored by any donation made to your favorite missions organization to further the cause of the Gospel. www.Reflection-Pointe.com