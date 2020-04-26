Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Rosetta (Cowell) Huffman. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Huffman, Darlene Rosetta (Cowell) 90, of Wichita, Kansas passed away April 17, 2020 after her extended battle with cancer. Darlene was born February 8, 1930 in Caldwell, Kansas to William and Iva (Davis) Cowell. She was the eighth of Bill and Iva's nine children. Darlene married her high school sweetheart, Gene Huffman on January 15, 1950 in Caldwell. Gene and Darlene recently enjoyed celebrating their 70 th wedding anniversary among many friends and family. After Darlene retired from Sears in 1990, she and Gene enjoyed traveling. They lived the lake life on Table Rock Lake in summer and spent winters in Arizona enjoying dancing and other activities with their friends. Darlene will be lovingly remembered by her husband Eugene Huffman, children W. Alan (Kathy) Huffman, Peggy (Wade) Barkus and Jill (Jeff) Bryant, grandchildren Jay R. (Kati) Huffman, Whitney (Kevin) Benjamin, Leslie (Brian) Turner, Becky Sailor and John Bryant and 6 great grandchildren. Darlene is survived by her sisters Dorothy Seward of Tucson, AZ and Lenora Fike of Fort Worth, TX, numerous nieces and nephews and many treasured friends. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Raymond Cowell and Roy Cowell and sisters Rosa Gerberding, Oralene Briggs, Inez Alexander and infant sister Betty Cowell. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .

