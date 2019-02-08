Hall, Darrel Don 82, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Visitation, 4-8 p.m., Friday, February 8; Funeral Service, 2 p.m., Saturday, February 9, both at Downing & Lahey West in Wichita. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Bentley. Darrel was a veteran of the United States Navy, retired at age 70 as a parts painter for the aircraft industry, was Past Commander of VFW Post #3115 and enjoyed his hobbies of hunting and fishing. Preceded in death by his son, Don; wife, Ruby; parents, Albert and Louise; grandchild, Madawna Upton; great-granddaughter, Hanna Hanine; 3 sisters and 5 brothers. Survivors: daughters, Kathy (Ron) Barnett of Pottersville, MO, Jackie (James) Gardner of Maize; sons, Tom Hooser of Wichita and Ralph (Brandi) Hooser of Bentley; brother, Gerald Hall of West Plains, MO; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with , 600 Broadway, S-290, Kansas City, MO 64105. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 8, 2019