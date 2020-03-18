Darrel N. VanAllen (1920 - 2020)
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS
67026
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Notice
CLEARWATER-Van Allen, Darrel N. age 99, farmer, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Due to the growing concerns for public health, Private Family Services will be held. Friends may come to pay respects Thurs. and Fri., 9am-3pm, at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Family appreciates your prayers and concerns at this time. Preceded by wife, Arlene; parents, Edwin and Fannie (Wisehart) Van Allen; brothers, T.N. "Bud", and Eldon Van Allen; sister, Joy Wade. Survivors: daughter, Gale (Bob) Fleming of Clearwater; sons, Steve (Brenda) Van Allen of Clearwater, JV (Karen) Van Allen of Ellsworth, KS, Scott (Donna) Van Allen of Clearwater; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: First Christian Church, 524 Wood, Clearwater, KS 67026 or Phoenix Home Care & Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Rd, Bldg 200, Ste 213, Wichita, KS 67226. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020
