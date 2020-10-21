Darrell Dean Dunham
November 28, 1938 - October 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Darrell Dean Dunham, 81, husband to Sandra Dunham, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born November 28, 1938 to Leroy and Virginia (Kennedy) Dunham in Caney, KS.
Darrell retired from Beech Aircraft as a supervisor in 2001, after 36 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and people watching at the casino. Darrell was a fun-loving guy. He never met a stranger and was quite the storyteller. He put his family first and they found his "Darrelisms" funny and memorable. Darrell was an avid WSU Shocker Basketball and KC Chiefs Football fan. One of his favorite childhood memories was spending time with his uncles whom were all close in age. He had many stories of his adventures with his dad hunting, fishing, and trapping at Bee Creek.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Gary Dunham, Bradley Dunham, Danny Dunham, Audrey Ortega, and Leona Mae Dunham. Darrell is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra; daughters, Carol (Mike) Lawrie and Cheryl (Paul) Smith; granddaughters, LaNisha (Jordan) Rose, LaTasha (Henri) St. Arnault, LaRissa Lawrie, LaShaya Lawrie, Jadyn Smith, and Rylee Smith; and great-grandchildren, Steel Rose, Harper Rose, Indie Rose, Brady St. Arnault, Gavin St. Arnault, and Olive St. Arnault; sister, Connie (Lindy) Law; sister-in-law, Charlotte (Roger) Rowe; brothers-in-law, Rex McCulley and Charles (Sally) McCulley; 2 sisters-in-law; 1 brother-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation: Friday, October 23, 2020, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm, at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Funeral: 1 pm, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Havana United Methodist Church, 309 Vore, Havana, KS 67347. Interment to follow at Havana Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 236 S. Topeka St., Wichita, KS 67202. www.Reflection-Pointe.com