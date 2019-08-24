Chew, Darrell Jerome After a long, courageous battle with lung cancer, Darrell Chew, the founder of Darrell J. Chew and Company now known as Chew & Lee Accounting Group, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Rosary, 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 25; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 26, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Alice Chew; first wife, Virginia "Ginnie" Chew; daughter, Julie Chew Rogers, and brother, Don Chew. Survivors: wife, Ann Chew; daughters, Tina (Ron) Lee and Tammy McClernon; brother, Dwight (Pat) Chew; sister, Mary Ann (Ralph) Meirowsky; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Memorials established with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 645 N. 119th St. W., Wichita, KS 67235; Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 24, 2019