Darrell L. "Doc" Salsbury

Service Information
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS
67114
(316)-283-4343
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
Notice
RURAL HILLSBORO-Salsbury, Darrel L. "Doc" Darrell L. "Doc" Salsbury, DVM, 83, died Monday (Oct.14, 2019). Survivors: son Daniel of Huntsville, Ark.; brother David and wife Denise of Wellsville, Ks.; step-son Marvin Phillips, Jr. and Debra of Peabody, Ks.; step-daughter Tamara Perkins and husband Roger of Newton, Ks.; four step-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; and one step-great-great grandchild. Funeral services 11:00 A.M., Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. Visitation at the funeral home Monday evening between 6:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Caring Hands Humane Society of Newton.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019
