Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Lee Crosby. View Sign Service Information Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 (316)-788-2828 Send Flowers Notice

Crosby, Darrell Lee 87, passed on May 4, 2019 after battling COPD. He is preceded in death by wife Mary, of 60 years; brother, Bob Crosby. Survivors: daughter, Lynn Mauk (Dennis); son, Craig Crosby; granddaughters, Caitlin and Callie Mauk of Wichita, Brandi Stephenson (Milford) of Pearland, TX; great- granddaughters, Georgia and Zoey Stephenson; brother, Bernard Crosby (Marilyn) of Dayton, OH; and numerous nieces, nephews. He graduated from Stivers H.S. in Dayton, OH and then enlisted in the Army during the Korean conflict. He worked at Delco Corp. and enrolled at the University of Dayton. He loved the outdoors, camping, reading and was also an Eagle Scout Master. Darrell served as city councilman for Derby in Ward 3 and on the Derby Planning Committee for parks. He retired from NCR after 37 years. Service: 3 p.m. Fri., May 17, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby. Memorials: To Rivercross Hospice, 251 S Whittier St, Wichita, KS 67207 or to Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219.



Crosby, Darrell Lee 87, passed on May 4, 2019 after battling COPD. He is preceded in death by wife Mary, of 60 years; brother, Bob Crosby. Survivors: daughter, Lynn Mauk (Dennis); son, Craig Crosby; granddaughters, Caitlin and Callie Mauk of Wichita, Brandi Stephenson (Milford) of Pearland, TX; great- granddaughters, Georgia and Zoey Stephenson; brother, Bernard Crosby (Marilyn) of Dayton, OH; and numerous nieces, nephews. He graduated from Stivers H.S. in Dayton, OH and then enlisted in the Army during the Korean conflict. He worked at Delco Corp. and enrolled at the University of Dayton. He loved the outdoors, camping, reading and was also an Eagle Scout Master. Darrell served as city councilman for Derby in Ward 3 and on the Derby Planning Committee for parks. He retired from NCR after 37 years. Service: 3 p.m. Fri., May 17, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby. Memorials: To Rivercross Hospice, 251 S Whittier St, Wichita, KS 67207 or to Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219. Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close