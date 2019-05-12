Crosby, Darrell Lee 87, passed on May 4, 2019 after battling COPD. He is preceded in death by wife Mary, of 60 years; brother, Bob Crosby. Survivors: daughter, Lynn Mauk (Dennis); son, Craig Crosby; granddaughters, Caitlin and Callie Mauk of Wichita, Brandi Stephenson (Milford) of Pearland, TX; great- granddaughters, Georgia and Zoey Stephenson; brother, Bernard Crosby (Marilyn) of Dayton, OH; and numerous nieces, nephews. He graduated from Stivers H.S. in Dayton, OH and then enlisted in the Army during the Korean conflict. He worked at Delco Corp. and enrolled at the University of Dayton. He loved the outdoors, camping, reading and was also an Eagle Scout Master. Darrell served as city councilman for Derby in Ward 3 and on the Derby Planning Committee for parks. He retired from NCR after 37 years. Service: 3 p.m. Fri., May 17, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby. Memorials: To Rivercross Hospice, 251 S Whittier St, Wichita, KS 67207 or to Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019