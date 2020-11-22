Darrell Stanley

October 31, 1946 - November 18, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Darrell G. Stanley born on Thursday October 31st, 1946 passed Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 in his home in Wichita, KS. Former plant manager at Ameri-Kart Corporation and The Print Source.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Mildred Stanley.

He is survived by his wife Dianna (Dino) K. Stanley, his children Michael Stanley and wife Vicky of Pittsburgh, PA., Denease Johns and husband Jeff of Tulsa, OK., Daniel Stanley of Wichita, KS., Burke Jones and wife Shawna of Wichita, KS., Julie Hibarger and husband Curtis of Wichita, KS, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings Jo Woolsey of Corpus Christi, TX., George Stanley PR, Barbara and Doug Stephens of Hot Springs, AR., Debbie and Sonny Clements of Hot Springs, AR., Roy and Peggy Stanley of Drumore, PA. and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Darrell will be held next year when a gathering can be safely planned.





