Terbush, Darrell 83, passed away on May 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Doris, and sister, Kay Gibson. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty; children, Darla of Wichita, and Randy (Sherri) of Colorado; and many friends and family. Darrell was a service technician for NCR for many years, and a Farmers Insurance Agent for 23 years. As per his request, there will be no funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas Wichita, KS 67214.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 6, 2020.