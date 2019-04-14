Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Wayne Boster Jr.. View Sign

Boster, Darrell Wayne, Jr. 88, son of Darrell W. Boster and Elda M. Wonsetler Boster, was born in Larned, KS, on February 7, 1931, and died on April 12, 2019. Wayne was baptized in the Methodist Church, Burrton, KS, on March 21, 1948, and was confirmed in Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wichita, KS, on Aril 24, 1966. He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, Wichita, KS, at the time of his death. Wayne was united in marriage to Marlene J. Meyer on May 13, 1960, in Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wichita, and they had lived in Wichita since that time. They adopted one child, a beloved daughter, Jill Rochelle. Wayne served his Lord through his local congregation during his years as Vice-President, Treasurer, Auditor, Financial Secretary, Elder, Usher and on the Board of Worship and the Nominating Committee. He served his country for four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Preceding him in death were his parents, Darrell and Elda Boster; his brothers, Steven, Phillip and Richard; sister, Jan Duncan, and his wife, Marlene. Surviving to mourn his death are his daughter, Jill, and a very much-loved granddaughter, Sonja Nichelle "Sugar Plum" Hathaway; sister, Rochelle A. Boster, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation, 5-7 p.m., Tues., April 16, Downing & Lahey West. Service, 10 a.m., Wed., April 17, at Ascension Lutheran Church followed by the Graveside Service at 3 p.m., in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Brazilton, KS. Memorials to Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, KS 67212 and Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 W. St. John St., Girard, KS 66743.

