Morgan, Darren S. 44, owner of MonkeyShine Speed Shop, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born to Richard and Sharon Morgan in Wellington, KS. Darren loved cars and could always be found working on anything with 4 wheels. He was highly involved in drag racing. Darren was a loving and dedicated father, son, brother and friend. He also worked as a quality control engineer at Atlas Aerospace for 25 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Morgan; brother, Bryan Morgan; Hannah Green; uncle, Roland Beebe; 2 grandmothers. Darren is survived by his spouse, Kari Harlow; sons, Breckin Morgan and Ross Arnold; daughter, Emily (AJ) Shumaker; grandchildren, Harlie Shumaker, Makenna Shumaker, and Waylon Shumaker; mother, Sharon Morgan; brother, Todd (Suzanne Kraft) Morgan; niece, Camry Morgan; aunt, Judy Beebe; cousin, Travis Beebe; and numerous extended family members. Visitation: Friday, June 12, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, Kansas 67037. Family has requested casual attire; please feel free to wear your favorite racing t-shirt. Car Show Drive will be held prior at 12:00 pm to Celebration of Life: 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Udall High School. Interment to follow at Udall Cemetery, reception will follow back at Udall High School. Memorial contributions may be made to Wichita's Littlest Heroes, 203 N Mathewson Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.