BENTLEY-Nichols, Darren S. 56, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 5, 1964 at Wichita to Francis Lee and Glenda Udean (Eaton) Nichols. On June 24, 1989 he married Derrial "Dee" Spruill at Wichita. She survives. Other survivors include sons, Jared Nichols, Bentley; Blake (Robyn) Nichols, Sedgwick; father: Lee and step-mother Loree Nichols, Bentley; brother, Aaron Nichols, Wichita; and sister: Rhonda Lane, Bentley. He was preceded in death by his mother, Glenda Nichols. Friends may call from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Bentley. Memorials may be given to the Darren Nichols Scholarship Fund in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.



