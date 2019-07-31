MULVANE-Green, Darrin Edward 51, of Mulvane Ks. died July 26, 2019. Darrin was born Aug. 3, 1967 in Wellington, KS to George and Sharon Green. He lived at the time of his birth in Conway Springs, KS and graduated from Conway Springs High School. He was employed at Textron Aviation (Cessna) for 29 years. He graduated to the rank of Lieutenant during his service with the Conway Springs Fire Department. In December of 2015, he married Billi Redelberger and lived in Mulvane, KS. They are members and attended New Spring Church in Wichita, KS. Survivors are his wife, Billi Green; step-children, Sarah (Joe) Targos, of Wyoming, Matt, Jordan, Hannah of Mulvane; mother, Sharon Huddleston of Derby, KS; brothers, Doug (Donita) Green of Wellington, CO, Daniel Green of Derby, KS, Duane (Iva) Green of Shellknob, MO; step-grandson, Ryker Targos; many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, and Friends. Services are pending. Memorials to Motorcycle Accident Victims Foundation Inc.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 31, 2019