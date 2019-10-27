Lawson, Darryl A. 54, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born March 28, 1965 in Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents, Felix and Lucy Lawson; son, Jeremy Lawson; sister, Christina Cochran; and granddaughter, Hayley Bashline. Darryl is survived by his children, Cherie (Chad) Yarbrough, Angela Trant, Patrick (Dru) Trant, and Zachary Van-y; grandchildren, Danielle Bashline, Noah Bashline, Nicholas Bashline, Drake Lawson, Seth Lawson, Nathanial Lawson, and Perry Trant; brothers, Lee (Theresa) Lawson, Bobby Lawson, David Lawson, and Stevie Lawson; and father-in-law, Harry Kaufman. Visitation: Monday, October 28, 2019, from 3 to 8 pm at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Funeral Service: 1 pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at The Movement Church, 200 S. St. Clair St., Wichita, KS 67213. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006-3111. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019