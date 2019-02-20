GODDARD-Phillips, Darryl E. 68, passed on February 7th, 2019. Preceded in death by mother and dad, Dorothy and James Phillips. Survived by spouse: Judith Phillips; son: Gabriel Phillips and wife: Daniele; daughter: Reba Lee and husband Jeremy; as well as two grandchildren, Caydence and Brantley Lee. Service on February 24th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bentley Community Center.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019