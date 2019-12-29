Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darryl Wayne Doerfer. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

BOILING SPRINGS, SC-Doerfer, Darryl Wayne 64, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home. Born August 12, 1955 in Hays, Kansas, he was the son of Rolland Ward Doerfer of Apopka, FL and the late Julia Theresa Cram Hyatt. Mr. Doerfer was a U.S. Navy veteran and employed with Boeing Corporation as an IT Manager for 39 years. He loved to bowl, play golf and softball. Survivors include his wife, Marla Kay Keller Doerfer; his father, Rolland Ward Doerfer of Apopka, FL; sons, Jeffrey Alan Doerfer (Lucy) of Esslingen, Germany; Jonathan Michael Doerfer of Greer, SC; a daughter, Melissa Jae Doerfer of Simpsonville, SC; two grandsons, Anthony Doerfer and Alex Doerfer; brothers, Richard Wendell Doerfer and Devon Wesley Doerfer, both of Apopka, FL; sisters, Marcelyn Jo Hodder of Burleson, TX and Traci Lee Tracy of Casselberry, FL; his stepmother, Judith Waters of Apopka, FL; and his stepfather, Alan Hyatt of Orange Park, FL; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a sister, Anita Rae Bain. A Memorial service will be at 4:00 PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Visitation will follow after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave, Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202 or online at

https://americanstroke.org/donate/ An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019

