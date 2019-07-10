Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darwin R. Soder Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Soder, Darwin R. Jr. (1947-2019) born in Wichita to Darwin R. Soder, Sr. and Ruth Marie Bergman. Dar is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, LaRonda Soder, as well as two adult daughters, Inga Decker of Northfield, MN, and Aidan Soder of Overland Park, KS, and their families. Dar is also survived by brothers Jon, Eric, and David, as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dar attended Wichita State University, where he met and fell in love with LaRonda. During college, Dar served as a volunteer Sheriff's Deputy under famed sheriff Vern Miller. Following in his father's footsteps, Dar earned a degree in Engineering and then began working for Layne-Western, Inc. (but in their Omaha, NE office). Dar and LaRonda married in 1969, and in 1970, they moved to Omaha where they raised their daughters and lived for 37 years. Dar entered into his eternal rest on April 15, with his family at his side. Celebration of Life: Saturday, July 13, 10:30 a.m., at the Wesley Covenant Chapel, Church of the Resurrection, in Leawood, KS.

