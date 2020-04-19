Bassett, Daryl D 84, retired Project Manager Estimator, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Memorial Service to be held at later date. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice Bassett; son, Michael Bassett; daughters, Allison Irwin and Leslie (John) Beckstrom; sisters, Glenda McCormick and Ann Cunningham; 3 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorials to: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020