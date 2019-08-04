Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daryl D. Yearout. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

SOUTH HAVEN-Yearout, Daryl D. age 90, of South Haven, KS passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. Daryl was a retired farmer and owner/operator of Yearout Trucking Company for over 70 years. He was born on November 3, 1928 in South Haven, KS to Harvey Leonard (Jack) Yearout and Gladys Fern (Owen) Yearout. He married Colleen June Mansfield on August 29, 1948 in Wellington, KS. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Colleen in 2010. He is survived by his two sons, Michael and wife, Nancy of Breckenridge, CO and Mark and wife, Mari of Wichita, KS; brother, Bud and wife, Peggy of South Haven, KS; sister, Carol Jenkinson-Topinka and husband, Charlie of Montgomery, TX; two grandchildren, Matthew and wife, Ashley of Wichita, KS and Morgyn of Overland Park, KS; and two great-grandchildren, Presley and Weston. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the South Haven Community Church in South Haven, KS. Mr. Mike Gracy will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 1 to 8 p.m. The family will be present to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A Memorial has been established in his memory with the South Haven Fair Association. Contributions can be left at the funeral home. Frank Funeral Home as been entrusted with the arrangements.

