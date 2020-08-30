LEON-Godown, Daryl Dean 78, passed away, Friday, August 14 in Andover. He was born November 26, 1941 in Wichita, the son Leonard Godown and Lola (Murrey) Godown. He was the oldest of three brothers, Melvin Godown of Maize, and Marlin Godown of Longmont, CO. He graduated from West High in 1960 and then worked most of his life at KG&E. Daryl loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved every sport you can imagine. He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife Glenda. Survivors: Son, Mark (Melissa) Godown, and Melinda Slaughter (Wayman McCorkle); grandchildren, Ashlynn and Taylor Godown, Daniella Godown, Kayla Slaughter; great-grandchildren, Shania, Elijah and Loma; brothers, Melvin and Marlin Godown; brother-in-law; Ray Houser; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and beloved friends. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Beauties and Beasts, PO Box 783001, Wichita, KS 67278.