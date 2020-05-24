Dave Abe Hildebrandt
1925 - 2020
SOUTH HUTCHINSON-Hildebrandt, Dave Abe 95, of South Hutchinson, died Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born February 10, 1925, in Collinsville, Oklahoma, to Gerhardt and Anna (Braun) Hildebrandt. Dave went to school through the 8th grade, in a one room school, at Willow Grove, south of Buhler. In 1954, he graduated from Salt City Business College. Dave was a partsman for Earl Kirk Chrysler Plymouth for 30 years. Dave was a member of South Hutchinson United Methodist Church. On May 18, 1947, he married Vernia Jane McBride in Turon. His wife of 65 years, Jane died June 15, 2012. Surviving are: children, Nancy Baalman of Wichita and William 'Bill' and wife Lindy of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Jonathan Baalman of Wichita, Jennifer Storment and husband Casey of Wichita, and Robert Baalman and wife Marissa of Philadelphia, PA; niece, Doris Showalter of the home; and great-grandchildren, Shawn and Korey Stanley, and Nolan and Cara Storment, all of Wichita. He was preceded in death by his parents and all six siblings. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Elliott Chapel, with The Reverend Claire Gager presiding. Burial, with military honors, will be conducted by the Army National Guard Unit, Topeka, KS, in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. The service will be live streamed on Elliott Mortuary and Crematory's Facebook page. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with the family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, memorial suggestions are to the church or the Kansas Honor Flight, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.
