HAYSVILLE-Grissom, Dave age 73, retired sheet metal worker for Boeing, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Private Family Services. Preceded by son, David Grissom; parents, Ezra and Emma (Schofield) Grissom; siblings, Butch Grissom and Vanita Smith. Survived by wife, Carol; children, Amy (Doug) Stanley of Wichita, Chad (Lisa) Grissom of Haysville, Brent (Cari) Grissom of Cherry Hill, NJ, Jason (Ashlie) Grissom of Covington, IN; siblings, Jo Ann (Douglas) Anderson of Mountain Home, AR, Rodney Grissom of Phoenix, AZ; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Memorials: Serenity Hospice, 9415 E. Harry St. #306, Wichita, KS 67207 and American Legion 136, c/o Shinkle Mortuary, PO Box 496, Haysville, KS 67060. www.shinklemortuary.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.