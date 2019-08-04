Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David A. "Mac" McElroy. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

AUGUSTA-McElroy, David A. "Mac" 71, of Augusta, KS, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at home. Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Augusta. Private graveside service will be at Kuster Cemetery, Augusta, Kansas. David was born in Larned, Kansas on February 29, 1948, to the late Ruby V. (Harris) and Jack N. McElroy. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a SSgt in the Vietnam War. Upon his return from Vietnam, he worked as a painter at Cessna Aircraft. He retired in 2010 after almost 44 years of service. David was a founding member of the Cessna motorcycle club in 1986, which still operates today. David loved the outdoors; fishing, hunting, sailing or just working in the garden. He was a fan of K-State football and basketball as well as being a talented artist. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Jackie; sons, Fred McElroy and wife Connie of Augusta; and Josh McElroy of Augusta; step son, Scott Conner and wife Nola of Alcester, SD; and step daughter, Beth Marteney and husband Jonathan of Augusta; sister, Victoria Guy of Augusta; grandchildren, Caleb, Emmy, Abigail, Molly, Luke; nephews, Jeff and Jeremy Guy: niece, Andrea Guynn and his dogs, Marcus and Chloe. Memorial donations to Good Shepherd Hospice 7829 E. Rockhill, Suite 403 Wichita, KS 67206, First Baptist Church 1501 State Street Augusta, Kansas 67010 or Cessna Motorcycle Club c/o Gary Byrd, 915 E. 55th St. South, Wichita, KS 67216.



