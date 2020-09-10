1/1
David Aldag
{ "" }
David Aldag
September 5, 2020
Wichita, KS - Passed away September 5, 2020 in Wichita, KS at age 88.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazeldell Aldag; brothers, John, Bob; and sister, Maridell White.
Dave and Ruth Ann (nee Barnhart) shared 66 years of life together. Dave earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Univ of Missouri, a Masters Degree from Purdue/IU and a Professional Engineer license. Dave served stateside in the Army during the Korean War. After the war, he began his life-long career with Panhandle Eastern Pipeline as an engineering troubleshooter. The job took the family to multiple locations in Kansas, Indiana and Oklahoma. Dave built many cherished friendships along the way.
Dave will always be remembered for his love of flying. He learned to fly when he was 40 yrs old and owned several airplanes along the way. In the mid 1970's, he became the Grumman Aircraft dealer for the Midwest United States. He built two experimental airplanes and helped many others with their projects. Dave and Ann flew across the USA from NC to AK. International trips included Hawaii, Australia, Virgin Islands, Germany and France to visit WWII historic sites. He enjoyed target shooting and deep sea fishing. Dave was actively involved in the Seekers Sunday School class at Hillside Christian Church.
Survived by his beloved wife, Ruth Ann; daughters, Patty Cowan (Mike) of Wichita and Roberta Lentz (Bruce) of St.Joseph, MI; son, Tom (Lori) of Wichita; cherished grandchildren, Tessa Walcher (Conrad) of OKC, Kathryn Cowan & Claire Cowan of KC, Tiffany Williams (Luke) of Paso Robles, CA, Lilith Lentz & Kiera Lentz of Grand Rapids, MI., Levi Aldag of KC; adored great-grandchildren, Channing & Nova; sister, Kate Hoard of KC.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service is being held. It can be viewed at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at www.dlwichita.com
Please honor Dave for his love of stewardship by making memorial contributions to: Center for Hope (homeless), 400 N. Emporia Ave, Wichita, KS 67202; or Children's Advocacy (child abuse), 1211 S Emporia St, Wichita, KS 67211.
Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Service can be viewed at www.dlwichita.com
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
