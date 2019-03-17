Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David and Renita Brainard. View Sign

DERBY-Brainard, David and Renita David Brainard, 60, and Renita Brainard, 59, of Derby, Kansas, passed away in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, March 10, 2019near Coolidge, New Mexico. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church in Derby, KS. Burial will take placelater at the Kansas Veteran's Cemetery in Winfield, KS.To leave an online condolence please visits www.shelleyfamilyfh.com . Both David and Renita were born in Junction City, Kansas and were high school sweethearts. David graduated in 1977 and Renita a year later. The couple was united in marriage on June 23, 1979. Renita went to Spokane Falls Community College and became a CPA. David joined the United States Air Force in 1983 and became an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician. He worked his entire career helping with unexploded ordnance all over the world until his retirement in 2007. Renita managed a restaurant and did book keeping all while being a great and loving mother. They lived their lives without regrets. Survivors include their four children: Sean Brainard, Steven Brainard and wife Elisa, both of Wichita, Kevin Brainard of Seattle, WA and Alyson Boor and husband Cody of Manhattan, KS; 7 grandchildren, David's brother Jackie Theye and Renita's sister Tammy Wills. Preceding them in death are their parents, David's sister Cynthia Williams and Renita's brother Duane Tuttle. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

