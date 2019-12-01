David Andrew Hambrick

Hambrick, David Andrew was born in San Antonio, TX on April 1, 1963 to Joan Lillian Hambrick and Joseph Eugene Hambrick II. He passed away at his home in Wichita, KS on November 7, 2019. There will be a celebration of his life on Sunday, December 8, from 1pm-3pm, at the Cowtown Visitors Center, 1865 W Museum Blvd, Wichita, KS. Donations requested to be made to "Wichita Community Foundation-Wagonmasters". Contact James Wood at [email protected] or 316-265-4880. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019
