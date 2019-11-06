VALLEY CENTER-Ray, David B. 65, husband, dad, grandpa & brother, passed Oct. 8, 2019, born to Gene Ray and Beth (Parker) Ray. Survivors: wife Martha (Swafford) Ray of 47 years; children: Kyle (Maria) Ray, Kory Ray, Kalynna Ray (Rapha Diaz); grandkids: Austin, Abriana, Katrina and Kalli Ray, Klaryssa Miller and Emilio Diaz. A grandpa that would do anything for his grandkids. Always encouraging them to see that the sky is the limit. A great guy and trusted friend who was always there for someone in need. Always there to help us back up if we fell down. Thank you for helping us to be who we wanted to be. Celebration of Life at Botanica, Lotus Rm, Nov 9 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial to EAA Chapter 88 "Rocket Camp", 3612 N Webb Rd, Wichita, Ks 67210. www.bakerfhvc.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019