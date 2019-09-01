Baker, David Jon Age 31, an A&P mechanic, was born July 3, 1988 to David E. and Georgia Baker, passed away August 29, 2019. David had a cheesy grin that would always bring a smile to your face, and was a mischievious, onery character, who was always up to some kind of shenanigins, but above all, he loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed movies, especially anything Marvel, eating, listening to awful music, playing board games, and torturing the girls with Nerf guns. He was preceded in death by his father David E. Baker. He is survived by children, Landon, Malcolm, Amia, and Olivia; mother, Georgia Baker; brothers, Nathan (Lyndsey) Baker, Chris (Sara) Page, girlfriend, Kim Koch, and numerous nieces and nephews. His viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wed. September 4, 2019 with Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Thurs. September 5th both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019