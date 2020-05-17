GARDEN PLAIN-Sommerhauser, David Bernard 90, WSU Bachelors graduate, US Army veteran, retired welfare director, in Salida, Colorado from 1968-1988, former member of the Four Horsemen, golf and snow ski enthusiast, Passed away May 12, 2020 in Derby, KS. David was preceded in death by his mother, Mary (Cordes) Sommerhauser, followed by father, William and step-mother and Alice (Mitchell) Sommerhauser, David is survived by his brother Gene (Ethel) Sommerhauser, sister, Beth Ann Jones, nephew, Steve and niece, Julie. Memorials contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 320 E. 5 th St., Salida, CO 81201. Visitation Sunday 1-4 at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Garden Plain. Rosary to be held Monday, May 18, 2020 10:30 A.M. with funeral mass to follow at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Garden Plain, KS. COVID 19 restrictions will apply. Burial to follow at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Condolences may be left at Wulfastmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.