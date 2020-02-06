Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Bruce Marshall. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

SACHSE, TX-Marshall, David Bruce passed away peacefully into the arms of the lord on January 30th, 2020. He was born in Lake City, Arkansas on July 27th 1929. He was the son of the late David Herschel Marshall and Myrtle Clara Kerr Marshall. All of his step brothers and one sister, Zeta Marshall Griffin preceded him in death. He has one remaining sister, Patsy Lou Marshall Kerley who resides in Peck, Kansas and a half brother William Patterson who resides in Jonesboro, Arkansas. David was in the US Army stationed in Alaska when the Korean war broke out. He graduated from Indiana Tech University in Fort Wayne, Indiana with a bachelors degree in engineering. He married June Ellen Pilkington in December of 1951. They moved their family to Wichita, Kansas in 1956 where he began his career with the Boeing Company as an aircraft engineer. He was involved with many military contracts and eventually transferred to Philadelphia to manage the Osprey program. David retired from Boeing in 1987 and began to travel the world with his precious wife. They met so many great friends on their trips and maintain most of those friendships to this day. They retired in Heber Springs, Arkansas, the town where they first met many years ago. David began to search out ways that he could give back to his community and country since they had been so very blessed. David became involved with the Rotary Club and the Cleburne County Cares facility that provided food and clothing to those in need in the county. He began to get more people involved that could provide many types of resources to assist more and more people. He moved the facility to a bigger building and attracted some doctors and dentists to help those in need with free health care. He also contacted the government to provide grants to provide housing to families in transition and college scholarships for single mothers. He spent 15 years running the Cleburne County Cares facility. He moved to Texas with his wife in 2008 to spend the rest of his life with family and friends. David's family came first throughout his life. He was always ready to take the family to the Red Apple for lunch or out on Greers Ferry lake on a party barge for swimming and fishing. David was the perfect role model for his children, always offering advice and helping with whatever they needed at the time: Cynthia Ellen Marshall Short (Larry), David Foster Marshall (Susi), Charles Melvin Marshall. In addition, David is survived by his grandchildren, Amy Denise Short Ellis (Trey), Larry Patrick Short (Kara), Katy Elizabeth Short Gilliland (Chad), Eric Marshall, Owen Marshall (Connie), Janie Marshall (Brian), Charlie Marshall, Shelley Marshall Williams (Ian). Also, his great-grandchildren: Taylor Lee Ellis (Mikaila), Tiffany Lauren Ellis, Jazmine Rodriguez, Faith Rodriguez, Oden Williams, Dayton Stone Short, Abby Lane Short, Aiden Gilliland, Caleb Gilliland, Isabel Marshall, Alexis Marshall, and Sebastian Marshall. David was a wonderful Christian man. He left an amazing legacy for his family and for the world to see. David has donated his body to the UT Southwestern Willed Body Program. The family will have a memorial service sometime in the future when all can be together to celebrate David's life story. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to or to Cleburne County Cares, UT Southwestern or to the Presbyterian Foundation.

