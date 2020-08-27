Marteney, David Burnice Lumberman, died Monday, August 24, 2020 and was 91. He was born in Wichita on June 13, 1929, to Ralph Waldo Emerson Marteney and Minnie Bell Mead Marteney. He graduated from East High School in 1947. At East he was a member of the Debate team and Whistling Quartet. He graduated from Wichita University with a BS in Business Administration in 1951. At Wichita University, he was an ROTC Cadet Colonel, a member of Pershing Rifles, Scabbard and Blade and was President of his fraternity, Pi Alpha Pi. David married Margaret Neuman on July 25, 1953 at Plymouth Congregational Church. David joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War as a logistics specialist when McConnell AFB was first established, achieving rank of Captain. He served in the Air Force Reserve from 1953 to 1968. He and Margaret moved to Eugene, OR to attended Oregon State University, doing graduate work in Forestry. He began his career with Templeton Lumber Company in Portland, OR moving back to Wichita in 1955 to work with his father Ralph at Kansas Wholesale Lumber Company taking over as President in 1968. He represented Trus Joist, Weyerhaeuser, Structural Wood Products among others, providing custom laminated beams and structural trusses to numerous churches and businesses across the Midwest retiring in 2018 at 88 years old. David was active in industry and civic organizations including the Construction Specification Institute, was an allied member of the Kansas Sector of the American Institute of Architects. His Masonic affiliation was with Albert Pike Lodge #303. He was a member of the Wichita Downtown Rotary Club since 1964 and was President in 1986. He received the Rotary Service Above Self Award in 2013. He was a 64-year member of Hoo Hoo International Order of Lumberman and served as International President (Snark of the Universe) in 1974. He was also President of the Wichita Historical Society in 1973. He was a life-long member of Plymouth Congregational Church serving on the Board of Deacons and as Lay Reader in 1966. He was a member of the Wichita Consistory and a member of the Fifty-Year Club at Wichita State University. David was an active participant in RIF reading to school children. He also taught classes at Kansas State University on construction science. David had a wicked wit and an extensive vocabulary priding himself as a wordsmith which he both kept active until his death. He loved his many dogs and extensive traveling with Margaret. He was preceded in death by Margaret in 2010, his parents and infant daughter, Melissa. He is survived by his son, John David (Lisa) Marteney of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Melinda (Mark) East; grandchildren, Chelsey (Dru) Cook, Carly (Matt) Suellentrop, Colton (Hannah) Cook of Wichita and Olivia Margaret Marteney (Lincoln); great-children, Baron, Ridge, Dash, Laikyn, Josie and Ivy, and sister-in-law, Beverly Neuman of Houston, TX, nephews John Tate (Stacey) Neuman of Clearwater, FL and Scott (Linda) Neuman of Eugene, OR. Visitation and libation this Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at Old Mission Mortuary, Graveside funeral service this Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Old Mission Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 and Plymouth Congregational Church, 202 N. Clifton, Wichita, KS 67208. Condolences can be made at www.oldmissionmortuary.com
.