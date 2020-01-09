Fleming, David Carl local musician, passed away January 3, 2020. He was born October 24, 1954 in Kansas City, MO. David's first love was always music. He performed and toured with his band Image for many years. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl I. Fleming. He is survived by his son, Jesse; mother, Carol Moore; sisters, Carla (Jerry) and Rita (Mike); and former wife, Debbie. Memorial service to be held on Saturday, January 11th at 11 am, Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E Central. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas, 67211.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020