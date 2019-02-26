BELLE PLAINE-Hamilton, David Charles 67, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Memorial Service: 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Hamilton. David is survived by his wife, Jana Hamilton; two children, Ashley Hamilton (Dan Himelic) and Austin Hamilton (Kylie); one grandchild, Josie Himelic, and one on the way; brother, Joe Hamilton (Michelle); mother, Hope Harrold (Wayne). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2872 N Ridge Rd #122, Wichita, KS 67205.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2019