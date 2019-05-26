Murach, David Charles 75, State of Kansas Approving Agent, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Memorial Service, 10 a.m., Thursday, May 30, at Ascension Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Carrie E. Murach. Survivors: wife, Mary; daughters, Annie and Elizabeth Murach; sisters, Fran Hepperle and Karen Murach. Memorials established with Passageways, 6841 W. Shade Ln., #202, Wichita, KS 67212 and United Way of the Plains, Homeless Pets Fund, 245 N. Water St., Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey MortuaryWest. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019