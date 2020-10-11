David Crumley

July 30, 1949 - October 5, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Crumley, David, 71, retired Director of Quality Systems at Universal Products, died Oct. 5, 2020.

David was born July 30, 1949, in Kingman, KS. where he lived and attended school until his family moved to Wichita when he was 12. He was a young teen when he started throwing papers before and after school in Wichita. At age 15 he worked at Kiddie Land Amusement Park where he met Lorrie Wheeler, age 14, his future wife. They were married on June 1, 1974, at the Bartlett Arboretum in Belle Plaine, KS and they went on to spend 46 lovely years together.

David graduated from Southeast High School in 1967 and from Wichita State University in 1977 with a BA in graphic design. During his 30-year career as a graphic designer, his greatest talent was as an auto decal designer. He was highly respected by the big automakers and received awards for his unique and outstanding designs. Some of his decals, although in newer versions, can still be seen on cars today. He had the honor of being selected as a judge one year at the annual Detroit Auto Show.

His hobbies included studying history, The Bible, C.S. Lewis, and the apologetics branch of theology. He often did volunteer art work and designs for the kids' schools, church, and sports activities. Later in life, the grandkids got a big kick out of handing "Papa" paper and colored pencils to draw some specific request, never to be disappointed.

David was a man of strong faith and trusted God for everything in life. He taught his children that faith was not something that wavered with circumstances. He helped them see past the nonsense of this world straight to the eternal value of every moment or concern.

Survivors include his wife Lorrie, two sons, Lt. Col. Jason Kesler (Kelly) and Joshua Crumley; two daughters Abbie Griffith (Jarud) and Adriele Dixon (Ian); two brothers Greg Crumley (Dorothy) and Brad Crumley (Mary); one sister Patricia Grandstaff (Lee); and seven grandchildren, Nathan, Brendan, Luke, Eli, Titus, Alexander, and Chloe.

There was a family graveside service on Oct. 8, 2020, facilitated by Livingston's Funeral Home in Kingman, KS. Memorials may be made with Harry Hynes Hospice.





