MULVANE-Hart, David D. 49, peacefully passed away at home in Mulvane, KS. Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He will continue to live through his wife, Teresa Hart (47), his two sons Brandyn (30), and Dillon (11) Hart, his two daughters Caylin (25) and Jordan (24) Hart, along with his three grand-dogs Tucker, Makyah, and Zephyr. Mother MaryPat and step-father Phillip Jeffreys, brother Dennis and sister-in-law Donna Hart, brother-in-law Felipe Ayala, as well as step-mother Evelyn Austin, and step-sister Natasha Jefferys will also carry on his memory. David was preceded in death by father Dewayne Hart and sister Anita Ayala. David graduated from Liberal KS in 1989, had earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business and was pursuing his Master's Degree through Baker University. His career included restaurant management, sales, and lastly as a Code Enforcement Officer for the state of Kansas. A future date will be set for the celebration of David Hart in light of the current pandemic. Condolences and donations to the family can be sent to Teresa Hart, 115 E. Plaza Ln, Mulvane, Ks 67110, PO 133.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
