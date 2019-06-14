DERBY-Darling, David 51, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was President of Trio Machine Inc. Visitation: Friday, June 14, 2019, from 1-8 pm with the family present from 5-7 and Funeral Service: 11 am, Saturday, June 15, 2019 both at Smith Mortuary, Derby. He was preceded in death by his father, William V. Darling; and brother, Derrick Darling. David is survived by his mother, Beverly Darling; wife, Cassandra Darling; children, Kourtney Darling, Lauren Beeman (Clinton), Jacob Murrow, and Sylvia Brown; grandchildren, Laynee, Addison, and Riley Beeman, Lilly and Kaiden Murrow, and Ryker Dauncey; siblings, Darlene Knight and Donna Lee (Bennie); many nieces and nephews; and his fur family, Denver, Louis, Stella, Benelli, Murph, Bo Duke, and Fenley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 14, 2019